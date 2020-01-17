Mts Systems Corp is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (MTSC, CTRL, KEYS, COHR, NATI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Mts Systems Corp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.9%. Following is Control4 Corp with a projected earnings growth of 6.7%. Keysight Tec ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.8%.

Coherent Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 13.7%, and Natl Instruments rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 14.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mts Systems Corp on November 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.07. Since that call, shares of Mts Systems Corp have fallen 7.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.