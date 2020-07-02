M&T Bank Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.19%

M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $168.97 to a high of $170.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $170.29 on volume of 161,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

M&T Bank Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $176.11 and a 52-week low of $141.50 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $168.78 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.36% higher over the past week, respectively.

