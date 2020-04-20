M&T Bank Corp Rises 3.49% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.84 to a high of $109.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $105.81 on volume of 495,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, M&T Bank Corp has traded in a range of $87.64 to $174.93 and is now at $110.22, 26% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.