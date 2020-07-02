M&T Bank Corp Falls 1.19% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $168.97 to a high of $170.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $170.29 on volume of 161,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in M&T Bank Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of M&T Bank Corp in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, M&T Bank Corp has traded in a range of $141.50 to $176.11 and is now at $168.78, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.