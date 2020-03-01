M&T Bank Corp Falls 1.13% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $167.50 to a high of $169.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $169.00 on volume of 133,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

M&T Bank Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $176.11 and a 52-week low of $140.88 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $168.84 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.61% higher over the past week, respectively.