Msg Networks- A is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (MSGN, LBRDA, DISH, CMCSA, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Msg Networks- A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 21.5%. Following is Liberty Br-A with a forward earnings yield of 9.9%. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%, and Cable One Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%.

