Msg Networks- A is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (MSGN, GNCMA, DISH, CABO, CHTR)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Msg Networks- A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 163.08. Following is Gen Comm-A with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.62. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.42.

Cable One Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.97, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.90.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dish Network-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dish Network-A in search of a potential trend change.