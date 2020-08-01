Msci Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.07%

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $263.04 to a high of $266.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $263.58 on volume of 192,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Msci Inc have traded between a low of $76.52 and a high of $267.51 and are now at $266.87, which is 249% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

