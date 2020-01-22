Msci Inc Rises 1.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $279.13 to a high of $283.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $279.93 on volume of 124,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Msci Inc has traded in a range of $160.03 to $283.37 and is now at $282.33, 76% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

