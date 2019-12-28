Msci Inc is Among the Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (MSCI, FDS, NDAQ, TRI, ICE)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Msci Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 518.2. Following is Factset Research with a a debt to equity ratio of 102.7. Nasdaq Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 71.5.

Thomson Reuters follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 54.2, and Intercontinental rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 36.0.

