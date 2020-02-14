Mrc Global Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.10%

Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.97 to a high of $11.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.85 on volume of 574,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mrc Global Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.93 and the current low of $9.97 and are currently at $11.20 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mrc Global Inc and will alert subscribers who have MRC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.