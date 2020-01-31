Movado Group is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (MOV, UA, COLM, VFC, SGC)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest sales growth.
Movado Group ranks lowest with a sales growth of 275.0%. Following is Under Armo-C with a sales growth of 313.4%. Columbia Sportsw ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 374.7%.
Vf Corp follows with a sales growth of 461.5%, and Superior Uniform rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 562.9%.
