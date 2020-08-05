Motorola Solutio Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (MSI)

Motorola Solutio's stock is down 6.8% to $126.97 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 1.7 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Motorola Solutio has traded in a range of $120.77 to $187.49 and is now at $129.64, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.