Motorcar Parts is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (MPAA, TOWR, MOD, TEN, LEA)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Motorcar Parts ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Following is Tower Internatio with a a current ratio of 1.1. Modine Mfg Co ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.

Tenneco Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.2, and Lear Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

