Mosaic Co/The Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.41%

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.49 to a high of $20.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.76 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Mosaic Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.36 and a high of $33.91 and are now at $19.81, 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% lower and 0.35% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mosaic Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mosaic Co/The in search of a potential trend change.