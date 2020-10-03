Mosaic Co/The Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.85%

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.50 to a high of $13.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.13 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mosaic Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.16 and the current low of $11.50 and are currently at $11.70 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

