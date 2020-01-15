Mosaic Co/The Rises 1.87% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.07 to a high of $21.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.18 on volume of 873,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mosaic Co/The on December 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.53. Since that recommendation, shares of Mosaic Co/The have risen 4.0%. We continue to monitor MOS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Mosaic Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.91 and a 52-week low of $17.36 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $21.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.