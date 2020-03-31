MySmarTrend
Mosaic Co/The has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MOS, SMG, MON, CF, FMC)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Mosaic Co/The ranks lowest with a sales growth of 344.3%. Following is Scotts Miracle with a sales growth of 542.3%. Monsanto Co ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 842.8%.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a sales growth of 1,207.6%, and Fmc Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,338.0%.

