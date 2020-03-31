Mosaic Co/The has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MOS, SMG, MON, CF, FMC)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Mosaic Co/The ranks lowest with a sales growth of 344.3%. Following is Scotts Miracle with a sales growth of 542.3%. Monsanto Co ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 842.8%.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a sales growth of 1,207.6%, and Fmc Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,338.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Fmc Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Fmc Corp in search of a potential trend change.