Mosaic Co/The has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MOS, MON, FMC, AVD, SMG)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Mosaic Co/The ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 6.7%. Following is Monsanto Co with a an earnings yield of 4.5%. Fmc Corp ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

Amer Vanguard follows with a an earnings yield of 4.1%, and Scotts Miracle rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

