Mosaic Co/The Falls 3.59% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.35 to a high of $21.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.48 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Mosaic Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.36 and a high of $33.91 and are now at $20.34, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mosaic Co/The on December 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.53. Since that recommendation, shares of Mosaic Co/The have risen 3.0%. We continue to monitor MOS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.