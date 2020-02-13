Mosaic Co/The Falls 2.41% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.49 to a high of $20.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.76 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mosaic Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mosaic Co/The in search of a potential trend change.

Mosaic Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.91 and a 52-week low of $17.36 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $19.81 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.