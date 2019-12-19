Mosaic Co/The is Among the Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (MOS, AVD, FMC, MON, SMG)
Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Mosaic Co/The ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.33. Amer Vanguard is next with a FCF per share of $1.80. Fmc Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.86.
Monsanto Co follows with a FCF per share of $4.53, and Scotts Miracle rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $4.79.
