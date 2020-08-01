Mosaic Co/The is Among the Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (MOS, FMC, MON, AVD, SMG)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Mosaic Co/The ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%. Following is Fmc Corp with a forward earnings yield of 6.1%. Monsanto Co ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%.

Amer Vanguard follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%, and Scotts Miracle rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amer Vanguard on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Amer Vanguard have risen 25.3%. We continue to monitor Amer Vanguard for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.