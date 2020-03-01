Morgan Stanley Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.89%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.83 to a high of $51.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.91 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Morgan Stanley share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.76 and a high of $51.44 and are now at $51.14, 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Morgan Stanley and will alert subscribers who have MS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.