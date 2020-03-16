Morgan Stanley Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 10.85%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.36 to a high of $33.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.21 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Morgan Stanley share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.57 and the current low of $30.36 and are currently at $33.43 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

