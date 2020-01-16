Morgan Stanley Rising on Above-Average Volume, Consistent With Trend (MS)

Morgan Stanley's stock is up 5.8% to $55.99 on heavy trading volume. About 9.6 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 7.5 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Morgan Stanley on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Morgan Stanley have risen 19.4%. We continue to monitor MS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Morgan Stanley has traded in a range of $38.76 to $56.87 and is now at $56.87, 47% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.