Morgan Stanley (MS) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $52.48

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $52.74 today and have reached the first support level of $52.48. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $52.35 and $51.96 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 15.9% for shares of Morgan Stanley based on a current price of $52.79 and an average consensus analyst price target of $61.21. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.43 and further support at its 200-day MA of $45.78.

In the past 52 weeks, Morgan Stanley share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.76 and a high of $57.57 and are now at $52.79, 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 0.89% higher over the past week, respectively.

