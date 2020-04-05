Morgan Stanley (MS) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $37.97

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $38.34 today and have reached the first support level of $37.97. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $37.53 and $36.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has potential upside of 63.2% based on a current price of $37.50 and analysts' consensus price target of $61.21. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.37 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.96.

Over the past year, Morgan Stanley has traded in a range of $27.20 to $57.57 and is now at $37.50, 38% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 3.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Morgan Stanley on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Morgan Stanley have risen 9.4%. We continue to monitor MS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.