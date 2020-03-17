Morgan Stanley (MS) Breaks Through Support at $31.24

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $32.55 today and have reached the first support level of $31.24. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $29.04 and $25.53.

In the past 52 weeks, Morgan Stanley share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.36 and a high of $57.57 and are now at $31.71, 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Morgan Stanley has overhead space with shares priced $31.71, or 48.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.21. Morgan Stanley shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $46.13 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $50.22.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Morgan Stanley and will alert subscribers who have MS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.