Morgan Stanley (MS) Approaches New Downside Target of $50.45

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $50.80 today and has reached the first level of support at $50.78. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $50.45 and $50.10.

Potential upside of 19.9% exists for Morgan Stanley, based on a current level of $51.03 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.21. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $49.22 and further support at its 200-day MA of $44.85.

Morgan Stanley share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.44 and a 52-week low of $38.76 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $51.03 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% higher and 1.17% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Morgan Stanley and will alert subscribers who have MS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.