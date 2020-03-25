Morgan Stanley has the Best Relative Performance in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (MS , ETFC , EVR , IBKR , GS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS ) ranks first with a gain of 15.86%; E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) ranks second with a gain of 15.47%; and Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR ) ranks third with a gain of 15.40%.

Interactive Brok (NASDAQ:IBKR ) follows with a gain of 14.43% and Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.97%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Evercore Partn-A on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $72.92. Since that call, shares of Evercore Partn-A have fallen 50.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.