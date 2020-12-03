Morgan Stanley Falls 12.56% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.22 to a high of $34.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.44 on volume of 11.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Morgan Stanleyhas traded in a range of $32.22 to $57.57 and are now at $32.35. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

