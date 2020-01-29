Morgan Stanley is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MS , ETFC , GS , RJF , SCHW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS ) ranks first with a gain of 2.45%; E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.91%; and Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.73%.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF ) follows with a gain of 1.65% and Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.53%.

