Moody'S Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.81%

Moody'S Corp (:MCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $264.75 to a high of $268.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $263.89 on volume of 263,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Moody'S Corp have traded between a low of $158.72 and a high of $263.89 and are now at $261.01, which is 64% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

