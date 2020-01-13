Moody'S Corp has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MCO, MSCI, FDS, NDAQ, TRI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Moody'S Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.47. Msci Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.44. Factset Research ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.68.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.65, and Thomson Reuters rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.53.

