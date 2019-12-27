Moody'S Corp has the Highest Beta in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MCO, FDS, ICE, VALU, MKTX)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Moody'S Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is Factset Research with a a beta of 1.0. Intercontinental ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Value Line Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Marketaxess rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

