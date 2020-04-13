Moody'S Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MCO , MSCI , NDAQ , FDS , ICE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Moody'S Corp (:MCO ) ranks first with a gain of 6.69%; Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI ) ranks second with a gain of 4.55%; and Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ ) ranks third with a gain of 3.64%.

Factset Research (:FDS ) follows with a gain of 3.02% and Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.39%.

