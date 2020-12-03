Moody'S Corp is Among the Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (MCO, MSCI, FDS, NDAQ, TRI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Moody'S Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.47. Msci Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.44. Factset Research ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.68.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.65, and Thomson Reuters rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.53.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Factset Research. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Factset Research in search of a potential trend change.