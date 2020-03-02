Monster Beverage Rises 2.45% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.57 to a high of $68.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.48 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Monster Beverage has traded in a range of $52.23 to $68.93 and is now at $68.25, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Monster Beverage and will alert subscribers who have MNST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.