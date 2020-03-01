Monster Beverage Falls 1.15% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.87 to a high of $63.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $63.02 on volume of 456,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Monster Beverage share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.74 and a high of $66.38 and are now at $63.04, 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

