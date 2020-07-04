Monsanto Co has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MON, SMG, FMC, AVD, UAN)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Monsanto Co ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.4. Following is Scotts Miracle with a a current ratio of 1.6. Fmc Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.

Amer Vanguard follows with a a current ratio of 2.0, and CVR Partners LP rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.1.

