Monro Muffler has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (MNRO, ORLY, CRMT, MUSA, AZO)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Monro Muffler ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.33. Following is O'Reilly Automot with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.46. America'S Car-Ma ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.12.

Murphy Usa Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.90, and Autozone Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.83.

