Monogram Residen has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Residential REITs Industry (MORE, RESI, IRT, UMH, AMH)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Monogram Residen ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.75. Altisource is next with a sales per share of $1.96. Independence Rea ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.18.
Umh Properties I follows with a sales per share of $3.06, and American Homes-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $3.59.
