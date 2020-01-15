Monogram Residen is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (MORE, RESI, IRT, UMH, AMH)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Monogram Residen ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.75. Following is Altisource with a sales per share of $1.96. Independence Rea ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.18.
Umh Properties I follows with a sales per share of $3.06, and American Homes-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $3.59.
