Monmouth Real Es is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (MNR, STAG, DRE, TRNO, REXR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.39. Following is Stag Industrial with a a price to book ratio of 2.55. Duke Realty Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.72.

Terreno Realty C follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.93, and Rexford Industri rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.98.

