Monmouth Real Es is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (MNR, EGP, STAG, FR, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Monmouth Real Es ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 173.8. Following is Eastgroup Prop with a a debt to equity ratio of 147.9. Stag Industrial ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.7.

First Ind Realty follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 90.8, and Prologis Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 60.5.

