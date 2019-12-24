Moneygram Intern Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.74%

Moneygram Intern (NASDAQ:MGI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.12 to a high of $2.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.20 on volume of 441,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Moneygram Intern have traded between a low of $1.35 and a high of $6.61 and are now at $2.13, which is 58% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Moneygram Intern on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.85. Since that call, shares of Moneygram Intern have fallen 43.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.