Moneygram Intern has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (MGI, SRT, TVPT, SYKE, TTEC)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Moneygram Intern ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.11. Following is Startek, Inc. with a a price to sales ratio of 0.47. Travelport World ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.79.

Sykes Enterprise follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.93, and Teletech Hldgs rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.23.

