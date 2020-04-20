Momenta Pharmace Rises 4.36% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Momenta Pharmace (NASDAQ:MNTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.63 to a high of $34.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.33 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Momenta Pharmace share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.83 and a 52-week low of $9.51 and are now trading 248% above that low price at $33.06 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.19% higher and 0.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Momenta Pharmace on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Momenta Pharmace have risen 5.4%. We continue to monitor MNTA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.