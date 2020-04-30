Molson Coors-B Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 11.02%

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.87 to a high of $42.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.97 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Molson Coors-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.32 and a 52-week low of $34.01 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $41.13 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

